UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aramex Revenue Grows To AED5.2 Billion In 2019

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 10:15 AM

Aramex revenue grows to AED5.2 billion in 2019

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2020) Aramex announced its financial results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year, FY, ending 31st December 2019 on Sunday.

According to a press statement issued by Aramex on Monday, Full Year 2019 revenue increased by 3% to AED5,246 million, compared to AED5,086 million in FY 2018. FY 2019 net profit increased 1% to AED497.4 million, compared to AED492.6 million made in the year ago period.

Aramex’s Q4 2019 revenue grew by 3% to AED1,463 million, compared to AED1,425 million in Q4 2018. Q4 net profit dropped slightly by 1% to AED152.5 million, compared to AED154 million in the year ago period. In Q4 2018, Aramex registered a one-off impairment of AED46 million from the divestment of Aramex Global Solutions, AGS.

Commenting on the results, Bashar Obeid, Chief Executive Officer of Aramex, said, "In 2019, we strategically focused efforts on upgrading our operations and deepening our commitment to building a digital infrastructure that enables a higher service level to customers, more efficient processes to handle strong growth in shipment volumes and partial mitigation of impacts from pricing pressure, especially in our express business.

"More specifically, we invested heavily in the last mile operations, one of the most critical and competitive stages of the delivery journey. This has enabled us to become the leaders in last mile in our core markets."

Related Topics

Business December Sunday 2018 2019 Market From Million

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 10 February 2020

4 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

54 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler calls for promoting healthy lifestyl ..

10 hours ago

AED22 bn in assistance provided by UAE to Yemen fr ..

11 hours ago

RAK Ruler opens summit of Jebel Jais for adventure

12 hours ago

Ministerial Development Council discusses UAE&#039 ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.