Aravindh Chithambaram Wins 23rd Dubai Open 2023 For Second Consecutive Year

Published June 05, 2023 | 08:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jun, 2023) Grandmaster (GM) Aravindh Chithambaram of India won the 23rd Dubai Open 2023 for the second consecutive year.

The 23rd edition of Dubai Chess Open was organised by Dubai Chess & Culture Club. A total of 172 participants (in category A) from more than 46 different countries participated in this tournament. A total of 9 rounds were played in Swiss format.

A draw in the final round proved enough for Grandmaster (GM) Aravindh Chithambaram of India to become one of only two players to win back-to-back championships in the history of the Dubai Open Chess Tournament.

The defending champion halved the point with compatriot GM Arjun Erigaisi in Sunday’s ninth round and then proceeded to rule the tournament by virtue of a superior tiebreak score over Erigaisi and two others who finished with the same 6.5-point output.

“It means a lot to me,” said Chithambaram of his championship finish at the 23rd edition of Dubai Open, which made up for a less-than-sterling performance in the Sharjah Masters a week earlier. “As I didn’t do too well in Sharjah, I really wanted this title.

Somehow I actually managed to do it, so I’m really happy about it.”

Chithambaram and the rest of the winners received their prizes during the awarding ceremony Sunday night attended by Khalid Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Chairman of the Dubai Chess and Culture Club, Tarim Matar, President of the UAE Chess Federation, Mohammed Al-Modiahki, President of the Qatar Chess Federation, and chess officials and members of the board of directors.

Khalid Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi expressed his gratitude for the successful staging of the 23rd edition of the Dubai Open, noting that the event has become a favorite destination for elite players as well as promising young masters from different countries. He added that major events such as the Dubai Open are important initiatives that support the development of UAE players, providing an opportunity to compete with some of the world’s best players and improve their international ranking. He further revealed plans of hosting world championship events as well as continental championships at the club.

