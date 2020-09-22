UrduPoint.com
ArbitralWomen, ADGM Arbitration Centre Sign MoU To Advance Diversity In International Dispute Resolution

ArbitralWomen, ADGM Arbitration Centre sign MoU to advance diversity in international dispute resolution

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2020) ArbitralWomen, an international non-governmental organisation bringing together women international dispute resolution practitioners, and the Abu Dhabi Global Market Arbitration Centre, ADGMAC, have agreed to partner with the shared goal of raising awareness and promoting diversity in international dispute resolution.

The two entities entered into a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, signed by Linda Fitz-Alan, Registrar and Chief Executive of ADGM Courts, and Dana MacGrath, President of ArbitralWomen.

Through the MoU, the parties will collaborate on various endeavours to ensure greater representation of females across the global dispute resolution sector, as well as cooperatively advocate for equal opportunity and increased diversity.

Commenting on the partnership, MacGrath said, "ArbitralWomen is excited to partner with the ADGMAC to promote women and diversity in dispute resolution in Abu Dhabi and the MENA region.

It is central to our mission to advance diversity in important regions such as the MENA region where ArbitralWomen has historically had less involvement to date. We are very grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with the ADGMAC to support women in international dispute resolution."

Fitz-Alan said, "Diversity is a key focus for the ADGM, having launched a Gender Equality Initiative in 2019. In arbitration, our first significant step was in the selection of arbitrators to join the ADGMAC’s Arbitrators Panel, launched in March 2020, which featured diversity and gender equality as key selection criteria. The MoU is a vital step in the right direction. We very much look forward to working with ArbitralWomen, their regional representatives and members to continue to innovate, inspire and create tangible progress on diversity in the dispute resolution landscape."

