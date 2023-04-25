UrduPoint.com

Archaeologists In Peru Find Adolescent Mummy Wrapped In Bundle

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2023 | 11:30 AM

LIMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Apr, 2023) Peruvian archaeologists unearthed a more than 1,000-year-old mummy on the outskirts of the modern capital on Monday, in the latest discovery dating back to pre-Inca times, Reuters reported.

The mummy was probably an adolescent and found in an underground tomb wrapped in a funerary bundle, along with ceramics, rope and bits of skin and hair.

The mummified adolescent was found in a "good state of conservation," said archaeologist Yomira Huaman, in charge of the Cajamarquilla research project affiliated with the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos.

While best known for the mountain-top Inca royal retreat of Machu Picchu, Peru was home to various pre-Hispanic cultures that thrived in the centuries before the Inca empire rose to power, mainly along the country's central coast and in the Andes.

The adolescent lived between 1,100 and 1,200 years ago, and might have belonged to the Lima or Ichma cultures. The mummy was discovered about 200 metres (220 yards) from where the first mummy of Cajamarquilla was found, explained Huaman, referring to another mummy found nearby last year.

The archaeological site is also where the remains of eight children and 12 adults, apparently sacrificed around 800-1,200 years ago, were found.

