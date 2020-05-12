Archbishop of Canterbury to join prayer for 'good of all humanity'

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th May, 2020) Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, has announced his participation in the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity’s call to pray for the good of all humanity on Thursday, 14th May, to end the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Archbishop of Canterbury called on everyone from all religions to seek help from God and pray to him on 14th May to end this pandemic, using the hashtag launched by the Committee to participate in this event, #PrayForHumanity.

The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity issued a statement calling on all religious leaders and peoples from around the world to pray and fast on 14th May for the good of all humanity for an end to the virus.

Pope Francis, Dr. Ahmed el-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, and many religious, political and social figures announced their participation in the event.