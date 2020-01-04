UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Archery Tournament Kicks Off Tomorrow At Liwa International Festival

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 06:30 PM

Archery Tournament kicks off tomorrow at Liwa International Festival

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jan, 2020) The Archery Tournament will kick off on Sunday, January 5th, at the Liwa International Festival 2020 from 08:00 to 17:00.

Organised by the Higher Organising Committee, under the supervision of the Al Dhafra Shooting Club, the two-day competition is open to persons of all nationalities above the age of 12. Competitors will use 50-metre shotguns and 10-metre air rifles.

Moreover, nearly 100 motorcycles will take part in the Liwa Motorcycle March, as part of the activities of the festival.

The drivers from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait began their march from Western Hotel in Madinat Zayed to Moreeb Dune and ended it at Rahayel Camp.

On Friday, the first round of the sand parade competition also kicked off with 28 participants from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman, driving a variety of vehicles including 14 six-cylinder cars and Hilux, said Mohamed Rashid Al Mazroui, Liwa Sports Council chairman.

Each competitor had the opportunity to drive up the hill and perform spectacular stunts by spinning the vehicle once over the sandy hill, he added.

Also, twelve winners of the six-category Camel Race were announced at the festival, with the participation of more than 900 camels, said Abdullah Ali Al Rumaithi, Camel Race Committee chairman.

"Camel Racing is one of the most important sports we inherited from our parents and grandparents. The exciting response of camel owners towards the competition encouraged us to add four extra runs, totalling 12 instead of eight," he added.

Meanwhile, visitors at the Liwa Traditional Market continue to enjoy its attractions including traditional arts, handicrafts, perfumes and incense, until 10th January, 2020.

Visitors can enjoy the fragrances of the past and ancient history of Al Dhafra Region at the Liwa Traditional Market throughout the Majlis, the old house, bride's house, the market, traditional crafts, live shows, and the arts, heritage shops with walls made of Al Doun and Al Khos, the mixture of Arabic and French perfumes, incense and oud.

Related Topics

Sports UAE Hotel Kuwait Oman Vehicles Vehicle Rashid Bahrain Saudi Arabia January March Sunday 2020 Market All From Race Arab

Recent Stories

“Sorry over what my son did,” Karachi Mayor Wa ..

16 minutes ago

Andy Atkinson visits Pakistan to help PCB improve ..

37 minutes ago

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) replace ..

29 minutes ago

Dr Firdous to address public meeting on Jan 5

29 minutes ago

Mostly sunny weather forecast for Karachi on Sunda ..

29 minutes ago

Azad Jammu & Kashmir reels under cold wave

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.