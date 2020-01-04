Archery Tournament kicks off tomorrow at Liwa International Festival

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jan, 2020) The Archery Tournament will kick off on Sunday, January 5th, at the Liwa International Festival 2020 from 08:00 to 17:00.

Organised by the Higher Organising Committee, under the supervision of the Al Dhafra Shooting Club, the two-day competition is open to persons of all nationalities above the age of 12. Competitors will use 50-metre shotguns and 10-metre air rifles.

Moreover, nearly 100 motorcycles will take part in the Liwa Motorcycle March, as part of the activities of the festival.

The drivers from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait began their march from Western Hotel in Madinat Zayed to Moreeb Dune and ended it at Rahayel Camp.

On Friday, the first round of the sand parade competition also kicked off with 28 participants from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman, driving a variety of vehicles including 14 six-cylinder cars and Hilux, said Mohamed Rashid Al Mazroui, Liwa Sports Council chairman.

Each competitor had the opportunity to drive up the hill and perform spectacular stunts by spinning the vehicle once over the sandy hill, he added.

Also, twelve winners of the six-category Camel Race were announced at the festival, with the participation of more than 900 camels, said Abdullah Ali Al Rumaithi, Camel Race Committee chairman.

"Camel Racing is one of the most important sports we inherited from our parents and grandparents. The exciting response of camel owners towards the competition encouraged us to add four extra runs, totalling 12 instead of eight," he added.

Meanwhile, visitors at the Liwa Traditional Market continue to enjoy its attractions including traditional arts, handicrafts, perfumes and incense, until 10th January, 2020.

Visitors can enjoy the fragrances of the past and ancient history of Al Dhafra Region at the Liwa Traditional Market throughout the Majlis, the old house, bride's house, the market, traditional crafts, live shows, and the arts, heritage shops with walls made of Al Doun and Al Khos, the mixture of Arabic and French perfumes, incense and oud.