Architect of Pakistan’s nuclear programme dies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2021) Architect of Pakistan’s nuclear programme and renowned scientist Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan, 85, died in Islamabad on Sunday morning after developing health complications.

President Dr.

Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed their deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Dr. Khan. They also prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and offered condolences to the bereaved family, APP news agency of Pakistan reported.

Acting President Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, members of the cabinet, legislators, civil and military authorities and a large number of people attended his funeral prayer.