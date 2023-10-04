Open Menu

ARDECO In Talks To Establish Oil, Gas Companies

Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2023 | 07:15 PM

ARDECO in talks to establish oil, gas companies

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2023) Yousef Al Nowais, CEO of the Arab Development Establishment (ARDECO), said the company is in talks with several international companies in the oil and gas sector to establish joint ventures that will boost Abu Dhabi’s industrial base.

They will help support the government’s approach to making the emirate a global hub for the oil and gas sector, he added.

In his statement on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) 2023, Al Nowais highlighted the organisation’s keenness to help strengthen the country’s oil and gas sector.

He then pointed out that the company represents more than 200 international companies in the areas of gas, oilfield services and energy, and has adopted a strategic plan to transform its relationship with these companies from representation to strategic partnerships.

“We have a network of strategic companies that provide a wide range of services in the oil and gas sector, from construction and maintenance to supplies, production facilities, refineries, pipeline installation, procurement, consultancy services, engineering, project management and labour force provision,” Al Nowais said.

