AREA 2071 hosts Founder Institute’s global startup accelerator programme

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2020) Dubai Future Foundation, DFF, has announced its hosting of Founder Institute global startup accelerator programme for the first time at the regional level in AREA 2071, the innovation ecosystem in Dubai.

The initiative, within DFF’s framework for strengthening global partnerships, is aimed at providing opportunities for startups specialised in various technology sectors to develop their innovative projects and ideas and present them to the world, from Dubai.

The programme seeks mainly to provide support to entrepreneurs and emerging companies through a global network that allows them to interact and work with international institutions, investment companies, applied laboratories, educational institutions and universities, in addition to a group of international experts, innovators, investors and decision-makers.

Founder Institute's global startup accelerator programme in Dubai is hosting 25 startups that will develop quality projects in 20 future sectors including Artificial Intelligence, blockchain, digital currencies, educational, financial and legal technologies, virtual reality, data science, sustainability and innovation management, among others.

These companies, part of the inaugural cohort, were selected after a comprehensive evaluation process from more than 300 applications from around the world.

Maha Al Mezaina, Head of AREA 2071, confirmed that the partnership with the Founder Institute represents a value addition to the Dubai Future Foundation’s portfolio of local and international accelerators and business incubators that have already been nurtured at AREA 2071. She noted that the synergy is testament to the Foundation’s pivotal role in supporting entrepreneurs and individuals with innovative ideas and enhancing their contribution to shaping the future.

She pointed out that AREA 2071 supports companies participating in the programme through hosting its activities and sessions, enabling them to benefit from the programme’s services, providing access to multiple government and private sector entities in the UAE with the aim of exploring future opportunities and synergies, and explore ways to implement the innovative ideas proposed on ground.

From his side, Karan Deep, Director of Founder Institute Dubai, stated that this partnership goes a long way in strengthening the Dubai and regional entrepreneurship ecosystem and ensuring a pipeline of companies that can shape the future. He pointed out that the vision of Founder Institute is to empower communities of talented people to launch enduring and impactful technology-enabled companies, aligned to Dubai Future Foundation’s mandate.

Founder Institute’s programme witnesses the participation of 32 entrepreneur representing 25 startups joining the programme, mentors from across the world, startups investors, and CEOs of international and government organisations to support and assist the entrepreneurs participating in the programme. The programme directs startups towards the most developed sectors, in a way that contributes to finding innovative solutions that meet the requirements of rapid global changes.

AREA 2071 was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, as one of the key pillars to achieving the goals of UAE Centennial 2071. The innovation ecosystem, located at Emirates Towers in Dubai, has been conceptualised as an ecosystem that hosts the headquarters of the world’s leading companies, services and labs, and works to design innovative solutions and tools to meet the requirements of tomorrow’s world.