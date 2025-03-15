Open Menu

Area Will Be Affected By Upper Air Trough: NCM

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 15th March, 2025 (WAM) – The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said the area is affected by an upper air trough extending from the west, accompanied by various cloud formations, relatively cold air mass, and an extension of a surface low pressure from the southwest.

From Sunday night to Monday, the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy, rainfall, mostly light to moderate over scattered areas of the country, maybe heavy over limited areas, especially Northern and Eastward.

Winds will be light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly, becoming Northwesterly, freshening at times, causing blowing dust inland.

Sea will be light to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Related Topics

Weather Abu Dhabi Oman March Sunday From

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexi ..

Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexistence, peace in response to r ..

2 minutes ago
 Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM

Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM

2 minutes ago
 ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governo ..

ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governorate

17 minutes ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed to begin official visit to U.S o ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed to begin official visit to U.S on Monday

17 minutes ago
 Stuck NASA astronauts one step closer to home afte ..

Stuck NASA astronauts one step closer to home after SpaceX crew-swap launch

47 minutes ago
 UAE Steel Producers Committee inaugurates its new ..

UAE Steel Producers Committee inaugurates its new headquarters in Abu Dhabi

47 minutes ago
Mansour bin Zayed congratulates King of Bahrain on ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing ..

UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing of Princess Noura bint Bandar ..

1 hour ago
 UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian ..

UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian Children: Commissioner-Genera ..

2 hours ago
 MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT

MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT

3 hours ago
 Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongo ..

Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongoing efforts to provide childre ..

3 hours ago
 IACAD contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endow ..

IACAD contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East