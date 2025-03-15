Area Will Be Affected By Upper Air Trough: NCM
Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2025 | 07:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 15th March, 2025 (WAM) – The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said the area is affected by an upper air trough extending from the west, accompanied by various cloud formations, relatively cold air mass, and an extension of a surface low pressure from the southwest.
From Sunday night to Monday, the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy, rainfall, mostly light to moderate over scattered areas of the country, maybe heavy over limited areas, especially Northern and Eastward.
Winds will be light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly, becoming Northwesterly, freshening at times, causing blowing dust inland.
Sea will be light to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
