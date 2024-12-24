Open Menu

'Areeq', 'Shamikh' Dominate In Liwa Festival's Purebred Arabian Horse Races

Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2024 | 01:00 PM

AL DHAFRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2024) The purebred Arabian horse races concluded yesterday as part of the Liwa International Festival 2025, attracting elite horses and owners in two main races.

In the first race over a distance of 1,400 metres, Areeq, owned by Bin Asheer, claimed first place, while in second place came Sama Al Ghareeba, owned by Hamdan Suhail Ali Salmin Al Mazrouei. Third place was secured by Al Habe, owned by Ali Suhail Ali Salmin Al Mazrouei.

In the second race over 2,100 metres, Shamikh, owned by Saif Mohammed Bin Abdullah Al Muhairbi, won first place. He was followed by Safeer Al Thani, owned by Ahmed Mohammed Bin Al Muhairbi, in second place, while Maimoun, owned by Bin Asheer, went third.

The races were marked by broad participation and high competition, attracting a large audience of equestrian and Emirati heritage enthusiasts.

This race is considered a significant addition to the Liwa International Festival, which continues to solidify its position as one of the region's premier events.

The Liwa International Festival 2025 continues to present its diverse sports activities daily, blending challenge and excitement in exceptional settings that reflect the spirit of competition and enjoyment.

