Argentina Secures World Cup Spot With 4-1 Victory Over Brazil

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Argentina secures World Cup spot with 4-1 victory over Brazil

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) Defending champion Argentina celebrated throughout Tuesday as the team secured its place at the 2026 World Cup hours before an historic 4-1 win over archrival Brazil.

Bolivia’s failure to beat Uruguay meant Argentina had enough cushion in South American qualifying to secure one of the continent’s six direct spots for the 48-team World Cup set to be co-hosted next year by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Brazil is in fourth place in South American qualifying with 21 points, 10 behind Argentina but only two behind second-place Ecuador, which was held to a 0-0 draw by Chile. Third-place Uruguay and fifth-place Paraguay also have 21 points, and Colombia is one point behind them in sixth. Seventh-place Venezuela has 15 points after a 1-0 win over 9th-place Peru.

Argentina is the fourth side to qualify for the 2026 World Cup after Japan, New Zealand and Iran.

