Argentina Wins First Major Title In 28 Years

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 11:30 AM

Argentina wins first major title in 28 years

RIO DE JANEIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2021) Argentina won their first major title in 28 years on Saturday and Lionel Messi finally won his first medal in a blue-and-white shirt when an Angel Di Maria goal gave them a 1-0 win over Brazil and a record-equalling 15th Copa America.

Di Maria, starting for just the second time in the Copa, justified his selection by scoring the opener midway through the first half.

Renan Lodi failed to cut out a long ball forward from Rodrigo De Paul and Di Maria lobbed the stranded Ederson with aplomb.

Brazil piled on the pressure in an exciting second half but even with five strikers on the field they could not get an equaliser against an Argentine defence protected by the outstanding Rodrigo De Paul.

Argentina Brazil

