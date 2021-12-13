Argentine star Lionel Messi tours Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Dec, 2021) Football superstar Lionel Messi toured the Dubai Expo 2020 on Monday. The Argentinian legend met with Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Duba, and Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth.

Social media fans shared videos and photos of the Argentine star during his tour of Expo 2020, especially the moment he stood next to the waterfalls located between Al Wasl Square and Jubilee Park.

Lionel Messi had signed on with Dubai’s 2020 World Expo, taking on an international role to act as an ambassador of the world's greatest show.