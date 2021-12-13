UrduPoint.com

Argentine Star Lionel Messi Tours Expo 2020 Dubai

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 11:15 PM

Argentine star Lionel Messi tours Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Dec, 2021) Football superstar Lionel Messi toured the Dubai Expo 2020 on Monday. The Argentinian legend met with Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Duba, and Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth.

Social media fans shared videos and photos of the Argentine star during his tour of Expo 2020, especially the moment he stood next to the waterfalls located between Al Wasl Square and Jubilee Park.

Lionel Messi had signed on with Dubai’s 2020 World Expo, taking on an international role to act as an ambassador of the world's greatest show.

Related Topics

Football World Dubai 2020 Media

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of the Ca ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzst ..

3 minutes ago
 Hungary Confirms First Omicron Coronavirus Cases

Hungary Confirms First Omicron Coronavirus Cases

43 seconds ago
 PTI govt committed to conduct next elections throu ..

PTI govt committed to conduct next elections through EVMs: Shibli Faraz

2 minutes ago
 UN Says Armed Group Allegedly Affiliated With Ethi ..

UN Says Armed Group Allegedly Affiliated With Ethiopian Military Seize 18 WFP Tr ..

2 minutes ago
 Czech president to name new cabinet on Dec 17

Czech president to name new cabinet on Dec 17

2 minutes ago
 Country's development linked with population-incre ..

Country's development linked with population-increase ratio: minister

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.