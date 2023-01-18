UrduPoint.com

Argentine Super Cup In Abu Dhabi On January 20

Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2023 | 10:15 PM

Argentine Super Cup in Abu Dhabi on January 20

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2023) ABU DHABI, 18th January, 2023 (WAM) –The Argentine Super Cup will be played outside the country for the first time in Abu Dhabi on Jan. 20 when Boca Juniors face Racing Club, the country’s football association (AFA) said on Thursday.

The AFA and the Abu Dhabi sports Council (ADSC) signed a four-year partnership in June 2022 to have a series of football events between both countries.

“After the first successful experience of Argentina’s last friendly match with the United Arab Emirates National Team just before the start of the World Cup, the ADSC and the AFA continued their plans to strengthen football and sporting ties with the organisation of the Argentine Super Cup Final 2022 agreed for Friday 20 January 2023,” AFA said in a statement.

Boca Juniors was crowned league champion in October while Racing Club won the Champions Cup in November.

