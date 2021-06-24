UrduPoint.com
Arkan’s Board Of Directors Approves Emirates Steel Transaction

Umer Jamshaid 11 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 12:45 PM

Arkan’s Board of Directors approves Emirates Steel transaction

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2021) Arkan Building Materials Company today announced that its board of Directors has agreed to proceed with a strategic transaction to acquire Emirates Steel Industries, an integrated steel manufacturer in the middle East region.

The Board resolved to recommend to Arkan shareholders that they approve the offer received from General Holding Corporation (Senaat) on 9th May to acquire its wholly-owned subsidiary Emirates Steel based in Abu Dhabi.

The key terms of Senaat’s offer are to transfer Emirates Steel to Arkan in consideration for the issuance by Arkan to Senaat of a convertible instrument.

Upon closing of the transaction, the convertible instrument would automatically convert into 5.1 billion ordinary shares in Arkan at a fixed price of AED0.798 per share. Following the conversion, Senaat would own 87.5% of the entire issued share capital of Arkan.

Commenting on the announcement, Jamal Salem Al Dhaheri, Chairman of Arkan, said, "Arkan is poised to capitalise on emerging opportunities in the construction and building materials sectors, as the world begins to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. This transaction with Emirates Steel will accelerate our ambitions by combining two sector leaders in the UAE, thereby expanding our product portfolio and order book significantly.

"The deal has substantial value-enhancing potential, and we expect it to be accretive for Arkan’s shareholders. It will strengthen Arkan’s balance sheet and financial performance, deliver a greater international scale, and position Arkan to become an entry point for investing in a key regional sector while playing a key role in the UAE’s Industrial Strategy 'Operation 300 Billon'."

The proposed transaction would create a listed national champion in the building materials and construction sectors, with strong potential for growth in the UAE and internationally.

The combined entity will be optimally positioned to benefit from the post-COVID-19 recovery anticipated in the UAE’s and the region’s construction sectors, thanks to an expected acceleration in infrastructure projects as a result of various government stimulus programmes locally and regionally.

The transaction will now be put forward to Arkan’s General Assembly and is subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals.

