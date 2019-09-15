UrduPoint.com
Armed Forces Chief Of Staff Condoles Martyrs’ Families

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 12:00 PM

Armed Forces Chief of Staff condoles martyrs’ families

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2019) Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, accompanied by a number of Armed Forces senior officials, has offered his condolences to the families of Emirati martyrs Nasser Mohamed Hamad Al Kaabi, and Saeed Ahmed Rashid Al Mansouri who died while performing their national duty.

While visiting their mourning Majlis in Al Faw'a and Manazef districts in Al Ain, Al Rumaithi expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs, and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the martyrs' souls in Paradise.

