UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armed Forces Chief Of Staff Meets Hungarian Counterpart

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 11:30 PM

Armed Forces Chief of Staff meets Hungarian counterpart

Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, met here on Wednesday with the Hunagrain Chief of General Staff, Lt. General Ferenc Korom

BUDAPEST, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jul, 2019) - Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, met here on Wednesday with the Hunagrain Chief of General Staff, Lt. General Ferenc Korom.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation, particularly in military and defence fields. They also reviewed regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi to host UAE Warriors VII on Friday

13 minutes ago

US Census Chief to Testify Over Preparations for 2 ..

50 minutes ago

US Hospital Emergency Room Visits Show Independenc ..

53 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi tobacco trade declines in 2018

1 hour ago

PHRMAG officials discuss industry trends at AGM

1 hour ago

Department of Health updates standard on reporting ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.