Armed Forces Chief of Staff meets Hungarian counterpart

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, met here on Wednesday with the Hunagrain Chief of General Staff, Lt. General Ferenc Korom

BUDAPEST, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jul, 2019) - Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, met here on Wednesday with the Hunagrain Chief of General Staff, Lt. General Ferenc Korom.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation, particularly in military and defence fields. They also reviewed regional and international issues of mutual interest.