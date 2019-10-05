UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armed Forces: Noise Expected As Rehearsals For Union Fortress Begin In Ras Al Khaimah

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 01:00 PM

Armed Forces: Noise expected as rehearsals for Union Fortress begin in Ras Al Khaimah

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2019) The UAE Armed Forces today warned that loud noises - including those of helicopters, fighter planes, armored personnel carriers and speedboats - are expected in Al Hamra, Ras Al Khaimah as rehearsals for the 6th edition of Union Fortress begin in the emirate.

In a statement, the Armed Forces also warned against approaching the rehearsal site or taking pictures; with fishermen, boats and ships also prohibited from coming near the restricted area from sea, for safety reasons.

Union Fortress showcases the expertise of the Armed Forces, their readiness, spirit and professionalism in a number of different live-action battle scenarios.

In its 6th edition, the event, which will be held on November 1st, will be the biggest-ever public demonstration of the UAE military.

Related Topics

UAE SITE November Event From

Recent Stories

Nationals hold on to beat Dodgers, Braves shut out ..

50 minutes ago

Anyone crossing LoC for humanitarian aid to play i ..

50 minutes ago

Emiratis flock to polling stations on election day

1 hour ago

India clampdown hits Kashmir's Silicon Valley

50 minutes ago

Trump to block immigrants unable to pay for health ..

50 minutes ago

Maharaj strikes early after Ashwin's seven-wicket ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.