UrduPoint.com

Armed Forces The Nation’s Shield, Protector Of Its Achievements: Abdullah Bin Zayed

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2023 | 09:15 PM

Armed Forces the nation’s shield, protector of its achievements: Abdullah bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said that the Armed Forces will always be a symbol of honour and power, and its recruits offer the best assistance to allies facing different challenges.

In a statement to “Nation Shield” magazine on the occasion of the 47th Armed Forces Unification Day, the Minister of Foreign Affairs extended his greetings and congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his deputies, Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

The UAE Armed Forces’ unification on 6th May, 1976, Sheikh Abdullah stated, was a milestone in establishing a secure, stable and prosperous nation, adding that the Armed Forces are the nation’s protector for its prosperous future.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that the UAE believes in peace as a strategic decision, and its Armed Forces protect this decision.

“Peace is the path that helps communities achieve their aspirations towards progress and prosperity. Our nation is committed to this approach and supports all efforts to establish peace and stability in the region and the world,” he added.

“On this glorious occasion, we proudly commemorate the sacrifices of the UAE’s martyrs, who died defending their country and protecting its achievements, underscoring its noble humanitarian mission to achieve global peace and development. We also salute the families of martyrs who represent heroic achievements and are examples of good citizenship,” Sheikh Abdullah affirmed.

He went on to say that the Armed Forces and national defence industries have become a cornerstone of our country’s economic growth and support the industrial sector’s development strategy.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed concluded by extending his appreciation and gratitude to all the Armed Forces recruits.

Related Topics

World Martyrs Shaheed UAE Died Progress May Citizenship All Best

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed’s vision highlighted by decision to ..

Sheikh Zayed’s vision highlighted by decision to unify Armed Forces: Tahnoun b ..

1 minute ago
 White House Warned of Wuhan Coronavirus Risks 2 Ye ..

White House Warned of Wuhan Coronavirus Risks 2 Years Before COVID-19 Pandemic - ..

12 seconds ago
 IG Sindh suspends 2 SHOs, 3 constables

IG Sindh suspends 2 SHOs, 3 constables

13 seconds ago
 Serbia leader vows to 'disarm' country after new m ..

Serbia leader vows to 'disarm' country after new mass shooting

16 seconds ago
 Delegations calls on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, ..

Delegations calls on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali

3 minutes ago
 Humanitarian Accelerators launched to encourage in ..

Humanitarian Accelerators launched to encourage innovation in Emirati humanitari ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.