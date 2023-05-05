Armed Forces the nation’s shield, protector of its achievements: Abdullah bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said that the Armed Forces will always be a symbol of honour and power, and its recruits offer the best assistance to allies facing different challenges.

In a statement to “Nation Shield” magazine on the occasion of the 47th Armed Forces Unification Day, the Minister of Foreign Affairs extended his greetings and congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his deputies, Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

The UAE Armed Forces’ unification on 6th May, 1976, Sheikh Abdullah stated, was a milestone in establishing a secure, stable and prosperous nation, adding that the Armed Forces are the nation’s protector for its prosperous future.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that the UAE believes in peace as a strategic decision, and its Armed Forces protect this decision.

“Peace is the path that helps communities achieve their aspirations towards progress and prosperity. Our nation is committed to this approach and supports all efforts to establish peace and stability in the region and the world,” he added.

“On this glorious occasion, we proudly commemorate the sacrifices of the UAE’s martyrs, who died defending their country and protecting its achievements, underscoring its noble humanitarian mission to achieve global peace and development. We also salute the families of martyrs who represent heroic achievements and are examples of good citizenship,” Sheikh Abdullah affirmed.

He went on to say that the Armed Forces and national defence industries have become a cornerstone of our country’s economic growth and support the industrial sector’s development strategy.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed concluded by extending his appreciation and gratitude to all the Armed Forces recruits.