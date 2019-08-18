Armed Forces Training Centres, Federal Police School receive 12th group of civil service recruits

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2019) The Armed Forces Training Centres and the Federal Police School have received the 12th batch of civil service recruits, comprising 2018-2019 high school and university graduates.

On Sunday morning, the civil service recruits visited the training camps of Al Ain, Seih AlHama, Liwa, Al Manama, and the Federal Police School in Sharjah, as they registered and received their uniforms. They were also introduced to the camp and its regulations, and attended lectures by instructors before the start of their training courses.

Pilot Staff-Brigadier Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the UAE National Service and Reserve Authority, said the civil service recruits have the opportunity to acquire skills that will enable them to accomplish achievements and positively participate in the community, while building a nation capable of moving forward and achieving glory.

Recruits will go through a comprehensive training programme, developed according to the highest international practices, which confirms the keenness of the Armed Forces to improve the training programme and reinforce it with a high-level curriculum to achieve its strategic objectives.