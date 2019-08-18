UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armed Forces Training Centres, Federal Police School Receive 12th Group Of Civil Service Recruits

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 04:30 PM

Armed Forces Training Centres, Federal Police School receive 12th group of civil service recruits

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2019) The Armed Forces Training Centres and the Federal Police School have received the 12th batch of civil service recruits, comprising 2018-2019 high school and university graduates.

On Sunday morning, the civil service recruits visited the training camps of Al Ain, Seih AlHama, Liwa, Al Manama, and the Federal Police School in Sharjah, as they registered and received their uniforms. They were also introduced to the camp and its regulations, and attended lectures by instructors before the start of their training courses.

Pilot Staff-Brigadier Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the UAE National Service and Reserve Authority, said the civil service recruits have the opportunity to acquire skills that will enable them to accomplish achievements and positively participate in the community, while building a nation capable of moving forward and achieving glory.

Recruits will go through a comprehensive training programme, developed according to the highest international practices, which confirms the keenness of the Armed Forces to improve the training programme and reinforce it with a high-level curriculum to achieve its strategic objectives.

Related Topics

Police UAE Sharjah Manama Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE Embassy in Beirut organises panel discussion o ..

57 seconds ago

UAE strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi oil f ..

1 hour ago

Works begin on AED183 million roundabout developme ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

UAE Press: Expo 2020 Dubai will show how far count ..

6 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 18, 2019 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.