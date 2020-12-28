Armed Forces training centres receive 14th batch of national service recruits

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2020) Armed Forces training centres, at Al Ain and Liwa, received the 14th batch of National Service recruits from the Third Group of the 2020-2021 academic year, amidst the adoption of preventive and precautionary measures to ensure their safety.

The National Service and Reserve Authority is keen to provide recruits with the best healthcare services and protect them from the ongoing pandemic, with the supervision of the Zayed Military Hospital and Abu Dhabi Health Service Company (SEHA), and under the framework of an initiative to maintain the precautionary measures adopted by the country to counter the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the occasion, Major General Pilot Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Service and Reserve Authority, stated that the organisation and establishment of reserve units will help ensure the country’s comprehensive national security through strengthening the capacities of the UAE Armed Forces, other security establishments and relevant civil organisations.

During their training, the recruits will take part in a comprehensive training programme, which was developed in line with the best international practices.

The first phase of the programme focuses on transforming recruits from civilians to military personnel, through training them on military drills, the use of weapons and military discipline, as well as improving their physical fitness, while reinforcing their national values and sense of patriotism. The next phase will consist of specialist training, when the recruits will be trained in the specific skills related to the military units they will join.