Armed Forces training centres receive 14th intake of national service recruits

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2020) The UAE Armed Forces training centres, yesterday, received recruits from the 14th intake of national service recruits, who are the second batch made up of the 12th grade graduates of the 2020-2021 academic year.

The centres received the recruits amidst precautionary measures aimed at ensuring the safety and protection of all national service recruits, which is a high priority monitored by Pilot Staff Major General Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National and Reserve Service Authority.

Phase I of the national service training programme focusses on preparing recruits to convert from civilian life to the military through training exercises involving the use of weapons, military discipline, promoting national values and sharpening leadership skills.

They also receive specialist training before serving in the Armed Forces, in addition to taking part in lectures held by specialists aimed at reinforcing Islamic and national values.

On the occasion, Major General Al Nahyan expressed his pleasure at the response of Emirati citizens to the call to join the national service, while praising their parents for encouraging their children to join the programme and promoting the values of patriotism and love for the country.

The recruits and their parents lauded the directives of the UAE’s leadership to hold national service camps, to train the youth on military skills and prepare them to defend their country.

Several new recruits expressed their pride and happiness at starting their national service, explaining that they have been waiting to fulfil their duty.