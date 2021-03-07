UrduPoint.com
Armed Forces Training Centres Receive 15th Batch Of National Service Recruits

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 07:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2021) Armed Forces training centres received the 15th batch of National Service recruits, "Group IV," amidst the precautionary and preventive measures aimed at ensuring their safety.

All necessary procedures have been adopted to protect the recruits, and smart sanitisation gates have been installed at all centres, most notably in Al Ain and Liwa, to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), under the monitoring of the Zayed Military Hospital and the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) During their training, the recruits will undergo a comprehensive programme developed in line with the best global practices.

The first phase of the programme will focus on transforming the recruits from civilians to military personnel, by teaching them military drills, the use of weapons and military discipline, as well as by improving their physical fitness while reinforcing their national values and sense of patriotism.

The next phase will consist of specialist training when the recruits will be trained in the specific skills related to the military units they will join, in addition to lectures presented by specialists aimed at promoting Islamic and patriotic values.

On the occasion, Major General Pilot Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Service and Reserve Authority, said, "The National Service recruits are responding to their call of duty and facing a true test of patriotism and loyalty to the UAE and its leadership, underscoring their unconditional willingness to sacrifice themselves for the country."

The recruits expressed their happiness and pride at starting their national service and answering their call of duty while hoping to pass the first phase of training.

