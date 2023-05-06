(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th May, 2023) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, said that unifying the UAE Armed Forces was a vital and decisive step in the nation's history, as it symbolised the spirit of brotherhood and solidarity that consolidated national unity.

In a statement to “Nation Shield” magazine marking the 47th Armed Forces Unification Day, Sheikh Saif extended his greetings and congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his deputies, Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

The Minister of the Interior stated that decision made by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his fellow founding leaders on 6th May, 1976, had a pivotal role in achieving economic and social growth for the country, contributing to strengthening cooperation and integration between the seven emirates, and preserving the country's gains, security and stability in the face of challenges.

H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed stressed that the era of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed was marked with successive challenges and successes, which paved the way for a new historical era led by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in which the UAE embarks on an unprecedented qualitative phase of togetherness and determination to enhance the nation's position and sustain its progress, going beyond the stage of defending its borders, to the effective contribution to humanitarian operations and international cooperation to ensure global peace and security.

“We are now proud of the extent of the modern technologies and advanced national military industry, which in turn built efficient national cadres capable of protecting the country, making the UAE a unified force on the regional and international arenas,” he added.

“On this occasion, we salute the families of our martyrs, and we assure them that their sacrifices will forever be intrenched in the history of the nation. As a symbol of national unity, our Armed Forces will remain loyalty to the honourable values on which the UAE was built,” Sheikh Saif bin Zayed concluded.