ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, has extended his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and the Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and to Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates as well as the families of the martyrs on the UAE Armed Forces Unification Day.

He stated that uniting the defence forces of the seven emirates under one flag and central command, is an important milestone in the journey of building the country and strengthening its structure, empowering its people and consolidating its institutions.

In a statement to Nation Shield, the UAE's military journal, marking the 45th Anniversary of the UAE's Armed Forces Unification Day, Sheikh Mansour said, "We will remember with pride the day when the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the Founding Fathers announced the unification of the UAE Armed Force.

"As we mark the UAE's Armed Forces Unification Day, we remember the historic decision to establish the unified Armed Forces under one leadership and one flag, to support the pillars of the Union and safeguard the achievements and gains."

He added, "We remember our heroes, the martyrs, who sacrificed their lives to defend the security, sovereignty and dignity of this nation, and we salute them and their mothers and fathers for their love and sacrifice for this country."

He also referred to the humanitarian role of the UAE Armed Forces in the field of providing assistance to countries affected by wars or conflicts, as well as areas affected by natural disasters.

Sheikh Mansour added, "We salute our gallant sons and brothers of the UAE Armed Forces for their great work, while remembering the nation's martyrs who sacrifice their lives for our national unity, defending the land, and preserving legitimacy and peace in the region. They will remain alive in the memory of the homeland."