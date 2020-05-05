Armed Forces Unification Day a historic decision in UAE history: Al Bowardi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2020) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, has hailed the UAE leadership efforts aimed at modernising the Armed Forces, with the goal of ensuring that they are equipped with the latest technology and that the personnel are highly trained, qualified and prepared to face any challenges.

Al Bowardi also commended the historic decision taken on 6th May, 1976 to establish the unified armed forces under one leadership and one flag, stating that the move supports the pillars of the Union and safeguard the achievements and gains.

The statement was made on the occasion of the 44th anniversary of the UAE Armed Forces' Unification Day, observed on 6th May every year.

In his speech to Al Jundi Journal, the UAE Minister of State said, "On this occasion, I extend my greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and the Rulers of the Emirates, and UAE Armed Forces' officers, as well as to the people of the UAE.

"

He said, "As we celebrate the 44th anniversary of the UAE Armed Forces Unification Day, we remember the historic decision taken on 6th May, 1976 to establish the unified armed forces under one leadership and one flag to support the pillars of the Union and safeguard the achievements and gains.

"Today, we are harvesting its fruits, as we have highly-equipped and efficient armed forces, which defend our national gains to ensure the security, welfare, stability, happiness and dignity."

Celebrating this occasion, the Minister of State for Defence Affairs praised the role the UAE armed forces have played in Yemen since 2015, saying that it will remain a source of pride throughout generations.

Al Bowardi added, "Despite the difficult circumstances and the global crisis witnessed by all countries of the world due to the COVID- 19 pandemic, the UAE has remained steadfast and at the forefront of countries that have taken the necessary measures to curb the spread of the virus and limit its repercussions," noting that the country's leadership directed to harness all the resources and energies to overcome this pandemic.

He concluded his statement by renewing greetings to the leadership and people of the UAE, praying Allah Almighty to preserve the UAE and its people.