FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has said that the nation's Union is solid and powerful, thanks to the sacrifices of its Armed Forces, "who are our frontline defenders and our source of strength that safeguards our gains and capabilities."

In a statement to 'Nation Shield', the UAE's military journal, marking the 44th anniversary of the UAE's Armed Forces Unification Day, to be celebrated on 6th May, Sheikh Hamad said, "With pride and honour, we celebrate this occasion, which is a milestone in the exceptional march of our homeland."

Sheikh Hamad said that 6th May 1976, embodied "the insight and profound vision of the Founding Fathers and Rulers of the Emirates, who laid the basic pillars for the prosperity of the Union and its noble national values, which are making its citizens the goal of all its development plans and strategies, and making the achievement of happiness in society a top priority."

The Fujairah Ruler noted that thanks to these forward-looking visions, the UAE has excelled globally in all fields.

"On this cherished occasion, I would like to convey my deepest congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and the Rulers of the Emirates, and the UAE people.

"

He also expressed his appreciation to the achievements of "our brave UAE soldiers and Armed Forces who spare no effort to keep our homeland safe."

His Highness added, "We salute our gallant sons and brothers of the UAE Armed Forces who are sacrificing their lives, and we also solemnly remember the nation's martyrs who gave their lives for our national unity, defending the land, and preserving legitimacy and peace in the region. They will remain alive in the memory of the homeland."

Sheikh Hamad concluded by saying, "On this glorious occasion, we renew our loyalty to the homeland and the UAE Armed Forces. We pledge to continue the path of development and prosperity under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa to strengthen the UAE's status globally."