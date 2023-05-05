AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has emphasised the significance of the 47th anniversary of the UAE Armed Forces Unification Day as a valuable national occasion that is deeply ingrained in the memory of the country.

In a statement to “Nation Shield” on the occasion of the 47th Armed Forces Unification Day, Sheikh Humaid lauded the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his brothers, the Rulers of the Emirates, in creating a unified army under one leadership and one flag to defend the country's security, stability, and achievements.

He congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; the Vice Presidents; Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, and the people of the UAE on this occasion.

Sheikh Humaid also reiterated the vital role played by the founding leaders and the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan in creating a defence force that is capable of protecting the country and its achievements.

He also praised President Sheikh Mohamed's efforts in drafting development and modernisation plans for the Armed Forces to keep pace with modern technologies, acquire advanced defence systems, and develop and empower personnel through training and equipment.

The Ruler of Ajman highlighted the UAE's pride in its Armed Forces, who have become one of the strongest in the region and the world. His Highness noted that they make a valuable contribution to international alliances with their skilled and trained personnel and logistical capabilities. Additionally, they play a significant role in providing humanitarian aid and assistance to friendly nations, thereby promoting stability throughout the region.

Sheikh Humaid stressed that the military protects the country's independence, gains, achievements, and resources and defends its security and safety. He also emphasised that the Armed Forces symbolise commitment, sacrifice, redemption and a prestigious school of patriotism and loyalty.

He concluded his statement by saluting the brave Armed Forces, who stay vigilant in protecting the safety and security of the country and its achievements. He prayed to Allah Almighty to protect the UAE and preserve its goodness, glory and prosperity, wishing the country further pride and growth.