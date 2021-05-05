UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armed Forces Unification Reinforces UAE’s Stature As Oasis Of Stability, Security: RAK Ruler

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 02:45 PM

Armed Forces unification reinforces UAE’s stature as oasis of stability, security: RAK Ruler

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has said the Armed Forces Unification Day is a bright milestone in the history of the UAE and a source of pride for the country and its people.

On the 45th anniversary of the occasion, H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr extended his sincere wishes and greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the officers and soldiers of the UAE Armed Forces.

In his statement to the Nation Shield, the UAE Military journal, H.H. Sheikh Saud said, "The historic decision to unify the Armed Forces on 6th May, 1976, under one flag has highlighted the Union’s spirit in the approach of our Founding Fathers and enabled the UAE to enhance its regional and international presence. The unification of our Armed Forces has helped strengthen the journey of the Union, by protecting its gains and providing its residents with peace and security while reinforcing the UAE’s stature as an oasis of stability, security and peaceful coexistence in the region. Our Armed Forces are the nation’s shield and the protector of the Union, ensuring security, stability and prosperity.

"The officers and soldiers of the Armed Forces embody the traditional values and culture of the Emirati people and are the descendants of determinant and persistent leaders, representing a model to be emulated of patriotism and readiness to sacrifice and defend the nation while playing a key role in building a nation of peace and human giving, and enabling the country to achieve regional and international peace and stability. Today, our Armed Forces are undertaking many noble missions, such as distributing humanitarian aid, resolving conflicts, and restoring peace and stability in many areas around the world.

"Our Armed Forces officers and soldiers are the protectors of the Union on land and sea, and they continue our ambitions both present and future, and they have always proven that they are worthy of our trust, both from the leadership and people. They have also proven their ability to develop their skills through continuous training on the latest developments in military sciences, as well as to maintain their readiness.

''On this precious occasion, we solemnly commemorate our nation’s martyrs who sacrificed their lives to defend the country.

"May our Armed Forces be glorious every year, and may the Emirati people enjoy security and stability every year.''

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Martyrs Shaheed UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Saud May From

Recent Stories

Unification of Armed Forces is crucial, decisive d ..

7 minutes ago

UAE Armed Forces established foundations of UAE&#0 ..

22 minutes ago

UAE Armed Forces protects regional stability, peac ..

52 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $66.67 a barrel T ..

52 minutes ago

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new service to Tashk ..

1 hour ago

UAE Armed Forces a source of pride and honour for ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.