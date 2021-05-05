Armed Forces unification reinforces UAE’s stature as oasis of stability, security: RAK Ruler

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has said the Armed Forces Unification Day is a bright milestone in the history of the UAE and a source of pride for the country and its people.

On the 45th anniversary of the occasion, H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr extended his sincere wishes and greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the officers and soldiers of the UAE Armed Forces.

In his statement to the Nation Shield, the UAE Military journal, H.H. Sheikh Saud said, "The historic decision to unify the Armed Forces on 6th May, 1976, under one flag has highlighted the Union’s spirit in the approach of our Founding Fathers and enabled the UAE to enhance its regional and international presence. The unification of our Armed Forces has helped strengthen the journey of the Union, by protecting its gains and providing its residents with peace and security while reinforcing the UAE’s stature as an oasis of stability, security and peaceful coexistence in the region. Our Armed Forces are the nation’s shield and the protector of the Union, ensuring security, stability and prosperity.

"The officers and soldiers of the Armed Forces embody the traditional values and culture of the Emirati people and are the descendants of determinant and persistent leaders, representing a model to be emulated of patriotism and readiness to sacrifice and defend the nation while playing a key role in building a nation of peace and human giving, and enabling the country to achieve regional and international peace and stability. Today, our Armed Forces are undertaking many noble missions, such as distributing humanitarian aid, resolving conflicts, and restoring peace and stability in many areas around the world.

"Our Armed Forces officers and soldiers are the protectors of the Union on land and sea, and they continue our ambitions both present and future, and they have always proven that they are worthy of our trust, both from the leadership and people. They have also proven their ability to develop their skills through continuous training on the latest developments in military sciences, as well as to maintain their readiness.

''On this precious occasion, we solemnly commemorate our nation’s martyrs who sacrificed their lives to defend the country.

"May our Armed Forces be glorious every year, and may the Emirati people enjoy security and stability every year.''