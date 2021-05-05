ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2021) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, has said that the Armed Forces unification anniversary is associated with the blessed civilised march of the UAE, and their achievements have contributed to the strengthening of the state's resilience and supremacy on the global and regional arenas.

In a statement to the 'Nation Shield', the UAE Military journal, marking the 45th UAE Armed Forces Unification Day, Al Bowardi said that the values and principles on which the UAE Armed Forces have been brought up since their establishment are derived from the thoughts and directions of the wise leadership.

The full text of Al Bowardi's statement: "For forty-five years, the anniversary of the unification of the Armed Forces has been associated with the blessed civilised march of the UAE and while we celebrate today the achievements of our Armed Forces, which contributed to the strengthening of the state's resilience and supremacy on the global and regional arenas, the credit is due to the approach of our wise leadership and its keenness to provide security and stability and its tireless endeavour to achieve good and prosperity for the people of the UAE and the residents on its territory, and for being a true translation of the vision of the founder of the state and the builder of its renaissance, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who believed that security and safety bring goodness and stability and push development forward, and that peace, tolerance and coexistence among people are pillars of progress and prosperity.

The values and principles on which our Armed Forces have been brought up since their establishment are derived from the thoughts and directions of the wise leadership, the politics of the state based on its love for good and its pursuit of peace, its respect for the sovereignty of states, its commitment to international conventions and laws, its belief in the need for joint international cooperation for the good of humanity.

Our Armed Force also constitutes a deterrent force for all who think of attacking our country or threaten its security, sovereignty and independence. In addition, our Armed Forces participate internationally in peace-building and peacekeeping efforts in various regions of the world, providing humanitarian aid and relief to the grieved and distressed, in addition to its support for the state's efforts economically and socially in addition to the active participation in emergency, crisis and disaster management efforts.

Our Armed Forces have played a distinguished role in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in cooperation with our national humanitarian, health and security institutions, by reducing its health and economic repercussions on society, and maintaining a great deal of national resilience, as well as contributing to the provision of support for many countries around the world. This contributed to making the UAE occupy forefront positions in many international indicators for dealing with the outbreak of the virus at the global level.

On the anniversary of the unification of the Armed Forces, we beseech Allah the Almighty to have mercy on the righteous martyrs of our country who have given their lives and blood for the sake of Allah so that the flag of their homeland remains raised and their country remains dear and proud among nations, and we pray to the Almighty to dwell them in his paradise and bestow their families and loved ones with patience and consolation.

I pay tribute to our sons, heroes of the Armed Forces, for their active role and participation, over the past years, in many military operations in different parts of the world with the utmost professionalism, and for their outstanding role in confronting extremism and terrorism, standing by justice and supporting the oppressed, and for their contribution to efforts to build and maintain peace in many parts of the world in pursuit of local and regional security and stability and the promotion of international peace, let alone their efforts to provide humanitarian and relief assistance and support to the needy and afflicted countries.

We thank Allah for the prestigious position our armed forces have achieved, comparable to the level of the most prestigious global armies, to become an example to be emulated among nations and with the testimony of many states- and senior military leaders around the world. We promise our wise leadership and the people of the Emirates that our Armed Forces will remain the invincible shield that safeguards the union and preserves our achievements.

On this occasion, I extend my greetings to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and the Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, and the people of the UAE."