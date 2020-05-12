UrduPoint.com
Armenian Orthodox Church Supports Prayer For Humanity

Tue 12th May 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th May, 2020) His Holiness Aram I, the spiritual leader of the Holy See of Cilicia of the Armenian Apostolic Orthodox Church, has expressed his support for the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity’s call to fast and pray on Thursday, 14th May, in a bid to end the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, he said that the current crisis requires all people to show solidarity to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The committee earlier this month issued a statement calling upon religious leaders and people throughout the world to fast and pray for humanity on 14h May, 2020. Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, Dr. Ahmed el-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, and other religious and political figures announced their intention to participate in the event.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

