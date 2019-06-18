UrduPoint.com
Armenian President Meets President Of Global Council For Tolerance And Peace

Armenian President meets President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peace

President Armen Sarkissian of Armenia has received Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, at the presidential palace in the Armenian capital of Yerevan

YEREVAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jun, 2019) President Armen Sarkissian of Armenia has received Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, at the presidential palace in the Armenian capital of Yerevan.

At the meeting, Al Jarwan briefed the Armenian President on the latest work of the Council and the International Parliamentary Assembly on Tolerance and Peace. He also gave an explanation of the Council's efforts to spread the values of tolerance across the world in the parliamentary, educational, academic, and media fields.

The Armenian President, in turn, praised the role and achievements of the Council in a short period, stressing his country's support to the Council.

During the meeting, which was also attended by the UAE Ambassador to Armenia Mohammed Issa Al Qattam Al Zaabi, Al Jarwan lauded Armenia's role in the issues of international peace and the values of peaceful coexistence and tolerance that the country enjoys.

On the other hand, Ararat Mirzoyan, Speaker of the National Assembly, received Al Jarwan, who is visiting Armenia to support the efforts of tolerance and peace around the world.

Al Jarwan also gave a detailed explanation of the Council's tolerance and peace achievements.

President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace visited the Yerevan State University as part of his efforts to promote tolerance and peace from an academic perspective and his belief in the importance of education in spreading tolerance and peace around the world.

He called on the Armenian university to participate in the academic conference to be held by the Council in October in the Maltese capital, Valletta, in the presence of major international universities. He also explained that the conference will work on draft programmes for Master and PhD in the fields of tolerance and peace.

