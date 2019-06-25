ARMY 2019 International Military and Technical Forum launched in Moscow

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2019) The 5th ARMY 2019 International Military and Technical Forum,IMTF, kicked off today in Moscow.

Organised by Russian Defence Ministry, this year's edition is attracting 1,300 exhibitors from more than 120 countries, showcasing 27,000 samples of their products.

Some 41 defence ministers and chiefs of staff, 16 military experts and 63 diplomats attended the opening ceremony.

Running until 30th June, the largest multi-profile defence exhibition in Russia is expected to welcome more than one million visitors.

ARMY combines the exhibition and dynamic demonstration of military equipment capabilities with extensive program and strong participation of international audience represented by foreign exhibitors, delegations and visitors.