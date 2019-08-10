UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Around 2.09m Pilgrims Arrive In Makkah From Abroad And Inside Saudi

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 12:45 PM

Around 2.09m pilgrims arrive in Makkah from abroad and inside Saudi

Round 2.09 million pilgrims arrived in Makkah from inside Saudi Arabia and abroad as of 21.00 local time on Friday, according to the Saudi General Authority for Statistics

MINA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2019) Around 2.09 million pilgrims arrived in Makkah from inside Saudi Arabia and abroad as of 21.00 local time on Friday, according to the Saudi General Authority for Statistics.

About 213,455 domestic pilgrims reached Makkah till 09.00 on Friday, the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, quoted the authority as saying.

The Grand Mufti of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al Al-Sheikh, who is also President General of Religious Research and Ifta Authority, addressed the pilgrims, saying "Hajj is one of the five pillars of islam, and is obligatory on every adult Muslim once in his lifetime, if he is financially and physically capable to undertake the journey."

The Grand Mufti warned the pilgrims against making the Hajj season a platform to achieve political objectives, partisan goals, sectarian fanaticism or personal purposes.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to protect the pilgrims performing Hajj rituals and accept their Hajj and prayers.

Meanwhile, the Medical teams at Ajyad Emergency Hospital managed to save lives of six pilgrims who suffered cardiac arrest in the Grand Mosque. The emergency procedure was administered successfully for the six pilgrims and they were discharged from hospital after ensuring that their health condition was stabilised and they could complete their Hajj rituals.

Ajyad Emergency Hospital, adjacent to the Grand Mosque in Makkah, has been designated to receive emergency cases of patients from the Grand Mosque its surrounding areas.

The Ministry of Health has prepared four hospitals with a capacity of 766 beds, namely Jabal al-Rahma Hospital, Arafat General Hospital, Nimra Hospital and East Arafat Hospital, in addition to 46 health centres in Arafat.

The hospitals and health centres are equipped with advanced health services to serve the pilgrims, said the SPA report.

Related Topics

Hajj Saudi Makkah Saudi Arabia Mosque Muslim Mufti From Million

Recent Stories

Wapda establishes crises management cell for Eid

10 seconds ago

Russia says five died in missile test explosion

12 seconds ago

Could activating these immune cells protect agains ..

13 seconds ago

Being a pessimist or an optimist may affect your s ..

15 seconds ago

Could hormone infusions help people with obesity s ..

17 seconds ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) joins the nati ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.