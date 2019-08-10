Around 2.09m pilgrims arrive in Makkah from abroad and inside Saudi

Round 2.09 million pilgrims arrived in Makkah from inside Saudi Arabia and abroad as of 21.00 local time on Friday, according to the Saudi General Authority for Statistics

MINA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2019) Around 2.09 million pilgrims arrived in Makkah from inside Saudi Arabia and abroad as of 21.00 local time on Friday, according to the Saudi General Authority for Statistics.

About 213,455 domestic pilgrims reached Makkah till 09.00 on Friday, the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, quoted the authority as saying.

The Grand Mufti of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al Al-Sheikh, who is also President General of Religious Research and Ifta Authority, addressed the pilgrims, saying "Hajj is one of the five pillars of islam, and is obligatory on every adult Muslim once in his lifetime, if he is financially and physically capable to undertake the journey."

The Grand Mufti warned the pilgrims against making the Hajj season a platform to achieve political objectives, partisan goals, sectarian fanaticism or personal purposes.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to protect the pilgrims performing Hajj rituals and accept their Hajj and prayers.

Meanwhile, the Medical teams at Ajyad Emergency Hospital managed to save lives of six pilgrims who suffered cardiac arrest in the Grand Mosque. The emergency procedure was administered successfully for the six pilgrims and they were discharged from hospital after ensuring that their health condition was stabilised and they could complete their Hajj rituals.

Ajyad Emergency Hospital, adjacent to the Grand Mosque in Makkah, has been designated to receive emergency cases of patients from the Grand Mosque its surrounding areas.

The Ministry of Health has prepared four hospitals with a capacity of 766 beds, namely Jabal al-Rahma Hospital, Arafat General Hospital, Nimra Hospital and East Arafat Hospital, in addition to 46 health centres in Arafat.

The hospitals and health centres are equipped with advanced health services to serve the pilgrims, said the SPA report.