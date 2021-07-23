UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Around 2.5 Million People Died By Drowning In The Decade To 2019: WHO

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 07:15 PM

Around 2.5 million people died by drowning in the decade to 2019: WHO

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jul, 2021) Drowning is now a leading cause of death for children aged under five in many countries, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said Friday.

Around 2.5 million people died by drowning in the decade to 2019, the WHO said, as it set out a series of simple measures to help reduce the "entirely preventable" toll.

Sunday marks the first World Drowning Prevention Day -- a timely reminder in the northern hemisphere, as the summer months correlate with a peak in drowning deaths.

The WHO said that around 60 percent of all drowning deaths were among those under the age of 30, with the highest rates among children aged under five.

"This is an entirely preventable cause of death," Doctor David Meddings, from the WHO's Social Determinants of Health department, told reporters in Geneva.

He said the "shocking numbers" included an estimated 236,000 people in 2019 alone who lost their lives due to drowning.

Flood-related mortality, deaths due to water transport accidents and intentional drownings are not included in the overall statistics.

He said the reduction in the death rates of children aged under five from all causes over the past 40 years had masked the residual problem of deaths due to drowning.

"Drowning is now a leading cause of death for children under the age of five, in many, many countries," Meddings said.

He said drowning was the leading cause of death for under-fives in China and the second-biggest in the United States and France.

Drowning rates in low- and middle-income countries are more than three times higher than in high-income nations.

The WHO said drowning disproportionately affected poor and marginalised communities which have the fewest resources to adapt to the risks around them.

Meddings said simple steps could prevent many deaths, such as installing barriers around wells, providing safe places for children to play away from water, and teaching youngsters basic swimming and water safety skills.

Greater training in safe rescue and resuscitation techniques would also help people to assist anyone who is drowning.

Enforcing safe shipping loading and ferry regulations, and improving flood risk management, are two other interventions recommended by the WHO.

Related Topics

World Poor Flood Water China France Doctor Died David Geneva United States 2019 All From Million

Recent Stories

Al Dhaid Date Festival competitions attract high t ..

16 minutes ago

DEWA’s SDME encourages teams to use latest techn ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,521 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police receive 38,000 emergency calls du ..

4 hours ago

FAO head urges G20 to invest in a healthy planet f ..

4 hours ago

India reports 35,342 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.