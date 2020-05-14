ARRA links digital services with Ajman Pay

(@FahadShabbir)

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th May, 2020) The Ajman Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation, ARRA, has announced linking its digital services with Ajman Pay to create a customer-centric user experience. The initiative enables clients to pay for services across various payment channels and options suitable for all customer segments and needs.

Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation, underscored that their cooperation with the Ajman Department of Finance aims to enhance the quality of their services through innovative solutions that meet the demand of investors in the emirate.

"Ajman is witnessing a huge demand for land and property units due to its modern infrastructure and economic stability, which both contribute to further growth of the real estate sector. Ajman Pay's multiple payment options and channels available across the UAE, enable us to reach greater heights in providing industry stakeholders the best level of services," Al Nuaimi said.

Abdulaziz bin Nasser Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Department, said, "Our continued efforts in providing an efficient, safe, and superior level of services come as part of the Ajman Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation's keenness to achieve the emirate's digital transformation vision. The new payment platform will be rolled out across all Ajman government services with various payment channels and options, leading to further economic growth in multiple directions," he added.

He also assured that the department will always pay utmost consideration to customers' feedback to continuously provide innovative solutions that will save them time and effort.

Among the services linked with Ajman Pay are Real Estate Office Portals, and Title Deed Verifiers, with more services set to be activated gradually.

For his part, Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director-General of Ajman Department of Finance, affirmed that Ajman Pay services adhere to highly secure international standards, noting that Ajman Pay also offers smart platforms in partnership with more than ten banks in the UAE, allowing transactions to be completed digitally from start to finish when paying for or collecting government revenue.

The smart payment portal also provides a unified payment system for the department, which offers real-time monitoring of all government revenues. It also helps create accurate statistical and financial reports that aid in decision-making.

Ajman Pay also has its e-wallet linked with the UAE Pass. The e-wallet provides a single-window that allows customers to review their transactions for all government departments in Ajman at no extra service fee cost.