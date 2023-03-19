UrduPoint.com

Arsenal Beat Crystal Palace To Go Eight Points Clear

Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2023 | 11:45 PM

Arsenal beat Crystal Palace to go eight points clear

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2023) Arsenal increased their Premier League advantage to eight points with a 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace.

Bukayo Saka was man of the match, scoring twice and setting up another to help Mikel Arteta's side to a commanding victory.


The Eagles had opportunities and got a consolation goal through Jeffrey Schlupp, but Arsenal were clinical with goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Granit Xhak at the Emirates.

Man City are now under a lot of duress, while Palace are fighting for their lives.

