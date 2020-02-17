UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ARSO Reviews UAE Halal System

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 08:45 PM

ARSO reviews UAE Halal system

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2020) A high-level delegation from the African Organisation for Standardisation, ARSO, which has 37 members, reviewed the UAE Halal system, which was launched by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology, ESMA, and achieved a global spread in the past five years.

The African continent will hold a set of normative comparisons during the coming period, after the good reputation of the UAE Halal system led them to attend the activities of the 5th Global Halal Industry Platform as a guest of honour, to listen closely to all the technical and operational details.

The ARSO delegation expressed their happiness to get to known, and listen to important national experiences such as the Saudi Halal system, and other experiences that have proven successful in dealing with the UAE halal system.

Abdullah Al-Maeeni, Director-General of the ESMA, stressed that the UAE leads the global initiative in unifying the standards of the halal system, and the UAE system is proven day after day, which is distinguished regionally and globally, and has become the focus of attention of the world.

He considered that the subjection of the UAE system to the standard analysis by the African continent, which is replete with promising economic opportunities, is due to the confidence of the African standardisation system in our work mechanisms, in a manner that will increase the volume of trade flow between the UAE and the African continent.

Statistical data issued by the UAE Ministry of Economy indicate that the volume of trade exchange between the UAE and the continent of Africa reached about US$44 billion by the end of 2018, of which US$5.7 billion is the volume of non-oil exports, which represents 13 percent of total exports, meaning more economic opportunities in the food sector and halal drinks.

Related Topics

Africa World Exchange Exports UAE Saudi 2018 All From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi opens Al Dhaid Wildlife Centre

43 seconds ago

PageCDN introduces new techniques to speedup websi ..

9 minutes ago

Realme Pakistan teases one of the much-awaited ent ..

60 minutes ago

US Plans to Deploy Weapons in Space Would Destroy ..

1 hour ago

Russia's Duma Authorizes Submitting Amendments to ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan gets highest-ever $200 mln GCF grant to ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.