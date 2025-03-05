Art Dubai 2025 to present new global perspectives

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2025) The upcoming edition of Art Dubai will take place at Madinat Jumeirah from 18th to 20th April 2025.

The fair will present new global perspectives across four sections: Contemporary, Modern, Bawwaba and Digital, as well as extensive parallel programming including new major artist commissions, performances, talks, workshops and educational programmes.

This year, Art Dubai brings together a diverse collection of galleries, showcasing the very best in cutting-edge contemporary, modern, and digital art from across the region and beyond.

Presenting over 100 galleries from more than 50 countries, the line-up showcases the geographic breadth that is core to Art Dubai’s DNA as a place of discovery.

Over 20 galleries are exhibiting at Art Dubai for the first time in 2025, and visitors can look forward to established and emerging artists from the Gulf, Africa and South Asia. As the art market in Dubai continues to mature, there is once again strong representation from Dubai-based galleries, alongside a growing number of Emirati artists.

Founded in 2007, Art Dubai is the most significant global art gathering in the middle East. A catalyst for the rapid growth of the region’s art scene and creative economy, it provides an important gateway for discovery, learning and exchange, championing galleries and artists from less-represented geographies.