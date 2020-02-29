UrduPoint.com
Artificial Intelligence Key Focus At ISNR Abu Dhabi 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Feb, 2020) The 2020 edition of the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience, ISNR Abu Dhabi, is placing a strong emphasis on artificial intelligence, as it has become an accelerator in the identification and adoption of disruptive innovations and entrepreneurial opportunities within the national and cybersecurity sectors.

The event - taking place from 17th to 19th March 2020 - will feature a variety of key activities that will include the 'Better World Hackathon'.

Conceptualised by the UAE Ministry of Interior, the Better World Hackathon is a new highlight of ISNR Abu Dhabi, bringing together world-renowned data scientists from across the world to compete under the slogan, 'Security Innovation 2020'. The US$310,000 grand prize competition will aim to unveil solutions to meet the challenges in the field of safety, civil defence and citizen services.

"The goal of Better World Hackathon is to gather the brightest minds of the AI world in UAE, to solve the country's and the world’s crucial challenges," said Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, Inspector-General of the Ministry of Interior, UAE. "This initiative showcases that the UAE is AI-aware, investing in its potential, and actively looking to nurture expertise and experiences towards this. The Hackathon is designed to bring together some of the best minds from around the world to innovate together, and we are proud to align it with ISNR Abu Dhabi."

An 'AI Hub' at the exhibition will feature innovators, disruptors, and start-ups from around the world that will convene to showcase and pitch their AI-specific solutions across a variety of categories that include face recognition; crime prediction; robotics; unmanned systems/drones; crowd management; and cyber security.

These solutions are engineered to significantly improve national and cyber security throughout the region. Twelve finalists will be selected by a jury of industry experts, and the winner will receive a prestigious 'Innovation Award'.

ISNR Abu Dhabi 2020 has also collaborated with the Gothams Hub71 accelerator. It aims to identify, support and scale leading early-stage technology companies in order to successfully engage with the global aerospace, aviation and defence industry. In addition, and as part of its government awareness initiative, Gothams will also feature a masterclass that will focus on how all stakeholders - governments, global industry leaders, local agents and international start-ups can collaborate together and generate new valuable partnership opportunities.

Co-organised by the UAE Ministry of Interior with the support of Reed Exhibitions, ISNR Abu Dhabi 2020 promotes innovation, thought leadership, business and public awareness by bringing together the national and cyber security community to accelerate people-public-private partnership for a safer connected world.

ISNR Abu Dhabi will take place from 17th to 19th March 2020 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre in the UAE capital.

