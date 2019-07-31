UrduPoint.com
Artificial Intelligence Minister Attends Moroccan Consulate Celebration On Throne Day

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2019) Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, attended on Tuesday evening, a reception hosted by the Consulate-General of Morocco in Dubai, on the occasion of the Throne Day, which is observed on 30th July.

The reception was attended by Sheikh Juma bin Ahmed bin Juma Al Maktoum, consuls of Arab and foreign countries, senior officials from the UAE and Morocco, as well as members of the Moroccan community.

Addressing the audience, Abdulrahim Rahali, Moroccan Consul-General in Dubai, praised the UAE-Morocco relations, highlighting the comprehensive development process that Morocco has pursued since King Mohammed VI took the throne.

