Artificial Intelligence Office holds session on principles of generative AI

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2023) The UAE’s Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office held a session discussing the national principles of generative artificial intelligence, in line the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai to study this promising field.

The session witnessed the attendance of representatives from sectors related to artificial intelligence policies and legislation.

Saqr Binghalib, Executive Director of the Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, emphasised the proactive steps of the UAE government in identifying and fostering promising future sectors.

Specifically, he highlighted the government's focus on cultivating opportunities in the emerging field of generative artificial intelligence. This area is currently experiencing extensive global engagement, underscoring the fundamental trend towards digital technologies on a global scale.

Saqr Binghalib highlighted the session objectives that presents an exceptional stride to shape the future of generative artificial intelligence in the UAE, with a strong commitment to fostering its growth in alignment with the country’s values and universal ethical principles that epitomize the nation.

Additionally, this undertaking seeks to harmonize the objectives of relevant international private entities, fostering a framework that bolsters the exchange of experiences and knowledge.

The session was attended by pioneers of artificial intelligence in leading global companies such as VMware, G42, Accenture, Huawei, microsoft, Meta, Siemens, DIFC and Snapchat. Attendees shared their visions and experiences in the session, which focused on providing comprehensive frameworks for the use of generative artificial intelligence, implementing its policies, identifying challenges and potential opportunities in this field, the government's role in ensuring the responsible use of these new technologies, and designing future initiatives to enhance the UAE’s leadership in promising fields.