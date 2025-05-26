Artificial Intelligence Programme kicks off Its sixth cohort in partnership with University of Birmingham

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2025) DUBAI,26th May, 2025 (WAM) – The Artificial Intelligence Programme has kicked off its sixth cohort with the participation of 77 employees from both the government and private sectors. This initiative is part of ongoing efforts to prepare a capable national generation to lead the digital transformation journey in the UAE by equipping them with the latest skills and knowledge in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies. The programme aims to strengthen the UAE’s position as a global hub for technology and innovation and align with its future aspirations.

The launch of the programme, organised by the National Programme for Artificial Intelligence in collaboration with the University of Birmingham, featured a panel discussion including several Chief Artificial Intelligence Officers from the UAE government: Engineer Amal Abdulrahim, Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector and Chief AI Officer at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment; Ahmed Al Hawqani, Chief AI Officer at the General Civil Aviation Authority; and Ahmed Al Ali, Chief AI Officer at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure. The session was moderated by Marwa Al Shaibani from the Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications Office.

The Chief Artificial Intelligence Officers discussed their experiences in the Artificial Intelligence Programme and the role it played in developing their skills and enriching their expertise in emerging fields as well as the leadership areas. They discussed how the program enhanced expand their strategic thinking horizons and enhance their ability to innovate AI-based solutions that contribute to the development of their sectors.

In addition, they emphasised that the programme represents a platform for empowerment and networking with a group of experts and decision-makers, strengthening the transformation of ideas into tangible projects that have a real impact on the digital transformation ecosystem.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al Mahmoud, Director at the Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications Office, affirmed that AI programmes and initiatives aimed at nurturing talent and developing expertise in this field are a crucial driving force propelling the UAE towards the future, supported by generations of innovators in artificial intelligence and other future-oriented fields.

He stated that building technological skills is an important factor in developing strategic thinking that enhances our ability to innovate and make an impact. This is achieved by bringing talents together on a knowledge platform to connect with thought leaders and experts, turning our ambitions into pioneering projects that support digital transformation and align with the nation’s aspirations for future leadership.

The sixth cohort of the Artificial Intelligence Programme features the participation of new entities such as the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority; Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Management Centre; Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services; Dubai Electronic Security Centre; Sharjah Police; and the NMDC Group.

The programme aims to introduce participants to the concepts of artificial intelligence and generative AI, along with their rapid global developments. It addresses future challenges and opportunities in vital sectors, highlights AI trends, and explores the application of large language models, as well as mechanisms for innovating solutions to security challenges.

In its previous cohorts, the Artificial Intelligence Programme has graduated more than 370 employees from over 100 government and private entities. These graduates hold leadership positions within their organizations, including the recently established role of Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer.

Participants have worked on developing a variety of innovative projects in AI and its applications. The programme has also provided them with opportunities to enhance their capabilities and realise their aspirations by developing innovative ideas and projects that can be employed to elevate the performance of various sectors, leveraging the country’s advanced technological infrastructure.