Artificial Intelligence Programme launches 6th cohort in partnership with University of Birmingham

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) The UAE National Programme for Artificial Intelligence has launched the sixth cohort of the Artificial Intelligence Programme, aimed at supporting the UAE government's strategic vision and efforts to build a future that enhances the UAE's leadership in the global technology landscape.

This is achieved by empowering exceptional national talent, equipping them with the latest tools and knowledge, and providing opportunities to explore key global trends in artificial intelligence and generative AI.

Implemented by the National Programme for Artificial Intelligence in collaboration with the University of Birmingham in the UK, the sixth cohort will run from May to September 2025.

The programme focuses on deepening technical expertise and targets employees from government entities, semi-government organisations, and the private sector. It aims to empower participants in the field of AI by refining their skills in advanced technology applications.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, emphasised that the UAE government's vision is focused on shaping the future with the expertise and innovation of its distinguished national workforce. This talent pool is skilled in advanced and emerging technologies, with artificial intelligence being a core foundation in the UAE's digital transformation.

Al Olama emphasised that the UAE's Artificial Intelligence Programme is a key component of the nation's strategy to drive future growth. This initiative is a testament to the UAE's commitment to empowering its talents to take the lead in shaping the digital future. By nurturing innovation and forward-thinking, the programme strengthens the UAE's position ahead of global technological trends and fosters groundbreaking solutions for the challenges ahead.

The programme aims to introduce participants to the concepts of artificial intelligence and generative AI, along with their rapid global advancements.

It addresses future challenges and opportunities relevant to participants' roles and areas of work, highlights trends in AI adoption, explores the application of large language models, and outlines mechanisms for developing solutions to security-related challenges.

The programme's five modules include an introduction to artificial intelligence, generative AI, data strategies for machine learning, studies on generative models, and the implementation of generative AI technologies. It aspires to empower a generation of innovators capable of designing the digital future, steering the course of global technological progress, embracing forward-looking visions, and enhancing the readiness of top talent to meet the demands of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The sixth edition of the programme includes a distinguished group of global experts as part of its academic faculty, including Professor Nigel Mehdi, BSc MA MSc PhD FRICS FBCS Fellow of Kellogg College, University of Oxford; Professor Kashif Rajpoot, MSc, DPhil, SFHEA Deputy Head of Computer Science, University of Birmingham; Dr. David Johnson, BSc MSc PhD Associate Professor of Information Systems, Uppsala University, Sweden; and Dr. Farah Shamout, BSc DPhil Assistant Professor of Computer Engineering, NYU, Abu Dhabi.

Employees from government, semi-government, and private sector entities interested in joining the programme can register through the following link: https://ai.gov.ae/ai-program/

The AI programme has graduated over 370 employees from more than 100 government and private sector organisations across previous cohorts. These graduates hold leadership roles, including the Chief AI Officer role, which was established recently by the UAE government. Graduates also contributed to the development of innovative AI projects.

The programme has provided participants with the opportunity to strengthen their skills and enhance their performance across different sectors, leveraging the UAE's advanced technological infrastructure.

