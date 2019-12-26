Artistic Endeavours Complement Creative Scene In UAE: Saud Al Qasimi
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2019) RAS AL KHAIMAH, 25th December 2019 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today at Saqr bin Mohammed City, the crew of a Television miniseries, which is being filmed in Ras Al Khaimah.
Sheikh Saud said that providing support to local arts will help complement the creative scene in the UAE.