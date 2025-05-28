'Artists of the Middle East: 1900 to Now' book unveiled at Arab Media Summit

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2025) Art has long served as a powerful connector across geographies and ideologies, while its role in bridging cultural divides in these times is vital. The Arab Media Summit featured a session on art and culture, underlining the growing recognition of creative expression as a central pillar in shaping public discourse.

The session, titled “Dialogue on Art and Culture”, was held on the second day of the Arab Media Summit at the Dubai World Trade Centre. It was moderated by Antonia Carver, CEO of the Art Jameel Centre, and featured Saeb Eigner who is an international author and scholar.

Eigner presented his new book, “Artists of the middle East: 1900 to Now”, a comprehensive 400-page volume chronicling the work of 259 artists from across the region.

Both Carver and Eigner expressed their enthusiasm at the inclusion of an art session within a major media summit, calling it a much needed and timely initiative.

Eigner, known equally for his leadership in financial regulation and his deep involvement in art and culture, shared insights on balancing his dual careers. “Art holds a firm third place in my life, after work and family,” he said.

While his previous book, “Art of the Middle East” - an international success that is now in its fourth edition - offered an introduction to regional art, the new volume dives deeper into the artistic evolution of the Middle East, featuring both early modernists and contemporary voices.

Among the iconic works discussed were Dia al-Azzawi’s “Angry Man”, Mahmoud Saïd’s “Peasant Girl”, and Kamala Ibrahim Ishaq’s evocative pieces. The book also highlights artists such as Inji Efflatoun and Abdulhalim Radwi, offering myriad stories, regional styles, mediums, and influences. The book cover features AI-influenced work by Palestinian artist Samia Halaby.

Eigner reflected on the depth of history behind each selected artist, some deceased, others actively shaping the contemporary art scene. He noted the inclusion of Arabic calligraphy from pre-Islamic times, highlighting the linguistic and visual legacy carried through the arts.

Importantly, the book also shines a light on female artists. “Selecting just 259 artists was no easy task,” Eigner said, “but the intent was to present a wide-ranging, authentic narrative of Middle Eastern creativity.”

The session closed on a poignant note, emphasising that art is not merely an expression, but a necessity in times of division. By celebrating cultural heritage and individual narratives, it fosters empathy and shared understanding across borders.

