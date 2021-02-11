Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi hosts 'Manifold' - A Festival of Music Diversity

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2021) The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) has announced that it will host "Manifold" - A Festival of Musical Diversity - 12th February and 5th April, at 7:30 pm.

Presented in partnership with the NYUAD Music Programme, the creative blend of new and experimental music will feature notable visiting artists as well as accomplished practising artists from NYUAD’s faculty.

Filmed specifically for the event and broadcast online, the performances will showcase the role the university plays in showcasing globally significant artists, while also building the local creative community of musicians, composers, dancers, and interactive media artists.

Commenting on the lineup, Jonathan Shannon, Associate Dean of Arts and Humanities Programme Head of Music, said, "Manifold is a boundary-breaking contemporary music format that allows us to present world-class talent.

Pianist Emanuele Arciuli has established himself as one of the most original and interesting performers on today’s classical music scene and we are excited to see him perform.

"Of equal importance is the opportunity to showcase exceptional NYUAD talent, which is equally impressive, and we are excited to show it to the world."

Bill Bragin, Executive artistic director at The Arts Centre at NYUAD, stated, "Our mission at The Arts Centre from the outset has been to take a bold and inventive approach to programming. By showcasing an eclectic cast of global and regional artists, we are building on NYUAD’s mission to create a platform for conversations, encourage creativity, and further a sense of community – which is especially important during this period."