Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi recognised for its contribution to local art scene

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2020) The Pride of Abu Dhabi Awards has recognised The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi, NYUAD, for its contribution to the UAE’s arts and culture scene. The win was announced on Wednesday during the second edition of the award ceremony.

The Arts Centre at NYUAD received the Best Contribution to the Arts award, in recognition of its continuous efforts to bridge cultures through performing arts and creating a home for new artistic conversations.

Midway through its fifth anniversary season, The Arts Centre has hosted nearly 400 performances involving over 1,400 extraordinary artists from more than 50 countries in its first four years.

This includes investing in 22 commissions and over 170 artist residencies, attended by over 78,000 audience members from Abu Dhabi and beyond.

Commenting on The Arts Centre’s win, Executive Artistic Director of The Arts Centre at NYUAD Bill Bragin, said, "We are so grateful to receive the community’s recognition through the receipt of The Pride of Abu Dhabi Awards. We are proud of our five-year long history and remain committed to deepening our relationship with residents of Abu Dhabi and the UAE. We are continually excited to create programming which we hope will leave audiences feeling inspired."