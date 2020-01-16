UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arts Centre At NYU Abu Dhabi Recognised For Its Contribution To Local Art Scene

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 02:45 PM

Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi recognised for its contribution to local art scene

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2020) The Pride of Abu Dhabi Awards has recognised The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi, NYUAD, for its contribution to the UAE’s arts and culture scene. The win was announced on Wednesday during the second edition of the award ceremony.

The Arts Centre at NYUAD received the Best Contribution to the Arts award, in recognition of its continuous efforts to bridge cultures through performing arts and creating a home for new artistic conversations.

Midway through its fifth anniversary season, The Arts Centre has hosted nearly 400 performances involving over 1,400 extraordinary artists from more than 50 countries in its first four years.

This includes investing in 22 commissions and over 170 artist residencies, attended by over 78,000 audience members from Abu Dhabi and beyond.

Commenting on The Arts Centre’s win, Executive Artistic Director of The Arts Centre at NYUAD Bill Bragin, said, "We are so grateful to receive the community’s recognition through the receipt of The Pride of Abu Dhabi Awards. We are proud of our five-year long history and remain committed to deepening our relationship with residents of Abu Dhabi and the UAE. We are continually excited to create programming which we hope will leave audiences feeling inspired."

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi From Best

Recent Stories

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh T20Is named

26 seconds ago

Saba Qamar to perform in an upcoming feature film

16 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price down $0.31 a barrel Wednes ..

21 minutes ago

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan directs to immedia ..

12 minutes ago

Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Hits China's Northwestern ..

12 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.