Arts Centre at NYUAD kicks off fifth year of CinemaNa

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2021) The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) continues the hugely successful CinemaNa series with online conversations and screenings by influential filmmakers from the Arab world.

Curated by, and presented in partnership with the NYUAD Film and New Media Programme and Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, this ongoing series follows a new format.

Commenting on the fall programme of CinemaNa, series co-curator and Associate Arts Professor of Film at NYUAD Scandar Copti, said, "As we celebrate five years of CinemaNa, we share our passion and faith in Arab Contemporary Cinema and invite people to watch a series of thought-provoking movies directed by Arab filmmakers and engage in an open dialogue while they reflect on the cultural and social issues that these films contemplate.

"

Commenting on the event, Associate Director of External Relations at NYUAD Reem Saleh, said, "This fall we are very proud to offer to our audiences a series of films that represent the truth, values, and nuances of the Arab culture and engage in a meaningful conversation that seeks to ‘unlock the doors of Cinema’ together with Syrian cinema legend Mohamad Malas."

Assistant Professor of Sociology at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, Clio Chaveneau said, "CinemaNa film programme offers a unique opportunity to discover or rediscover the work of prominent Arab filmmakers and their insights on complex social and political realities through personal – yet collective – experiences."